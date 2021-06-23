Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYANARAYANOFFICIAL Indian Idol 12's Aditya Narayan sends the internet in a meltdown with his childhood photos

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12's host Aditya Narayan sent the internet in a meltdown after he shared his adorable childhood pictures on Instagram. The actor-singer has already impressed the netizens with his drastic physical transformation and now, he was been winning hearts with his cuteness in the old pictures. Sharing a collage of many childhood pics, Aditya Narayan wrote, "Many mini me's." The pictures left netizens remembering his days as a child actor when he starred in films like Pardes and Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai.

Reacting to the pictures, actor Ravi Dubey commented with Narayan's most popular song as a child, 'chota baccha jaan ke humko.' Vikrant Massey wrote, "Nanu Sahab." One Instagram user commented, "Abhi bhi cuteness same to same hai," while another said, "Now this mini one became an inspiration to millions! Time flies." "Adi you are looking so handsome cute," said another.

On a related note, Aditya Narayan left his fans' jaws dropped as he underwent a drastic physical transformation. He posted two shirtless selfies to give a glimpse of his transformation. While in the first one, a prompt belly paunch is visible, the second one showed him in a much better shape.

"If you can't love me at my.. (15th April 2021 - The day I tested covid -ve)," Aditya captioned the first post, in which he flaunted his growing belly. "You don't deserve me at my.. (15th June 2021)," he wrote in the follow-up post, in which he looked fitter. Take a look:

Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta had tested positive for Covid. taking to Instagram the actor informd, "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass."

Post his Covid recovery, the actor has been working out on his stamina and his body. He has also returned to the sets of India Idol 12 after being in quarantine for two weeks.

"While I was in quarantine, it was challenging. I really love my work and I was not able to join the shoot since I had to follow covid protocols and be in isolation. I think it is very important to be extremely careful and follow all the guidelines at this stage," he said.

He added: "While in quarantine, I was missing all the contestants, the judges, the musicians and the entire team of Indian Idol. I cherish the beautiful memories and super fun moments on set that I have experienced over the past few months. It finally feels good that I am all set to return to the stage, full of new vigour, zeal and, of course, antibodies!"