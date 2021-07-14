Indian Idol 12: Dharmendra, Anita Raaj to grace the show, Arunita's melodious voice wins hearts; watch video

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/SONY ENTERTAINMENT Indian Idol 12: Dharmendra, Anita Raaj to grace the show, Arunita's melodious voice wins hearts

Indian Idol 12: This season of television's most popular singing reality show Indian Idol has been creating a lot of buzz. Makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show a huge success. After several actors graced the show, this weekend will witness Bollywood's He-man actor Dharmendra along with the versatile actress Anita Raaj.

The makers released a promo of the episode in which Dharmendra and Anita can be seen enjoying contestant Arunita's performance. Arunita sang 'Aap ki nazro ne samjha' from the 1962 film Anpadh. The film featured Balraj Sahni, Dharmendra, Mala Sinha and Shashikala. Dharmendra showered her with his praises. He said, 'Shehad ghul gya ho kaano mein. Bhot hi sunder gaana."

Sharing the promo, makers wrote, "#IdolArunita ki dilkash performance bhar degi shaam mein jaan! Dekhiye #DharmendraAndAnitaRajSpecial #IndianIdol2020 iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par!"

Dharmendra chose to keep his look casual yet stylish while Anita Raj looked glamorous in black attire.

Dharmendra and Anita have shared screen space in many popular films back in the day, the duo will be seen sharing some exceptional tales and experiences from their time in the industry.

The show's host Aditya Narayan along with the judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya will be seen enjoying the company of veteran stars.

For the unversed, ever since Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar have gone missing from the show as judges, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar have filled in their shoes. Manoj Munstashir was also seen judging the contestants for a brief period.

On the work front, Dharmendra has recently signed up for an exciting venture where he will be romancing Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is led by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and the film will come out in 2022.

Meanwhile, actress Anita currently plays a negative character in a popular show Choti Sarrdaarni.