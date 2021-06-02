Image Source : PR FETCHED Indian Idol 12: Danish Mohd recreates 'Do Lafzon Ki Hai' moment with Zeenat Aman

The upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show, Indian Idol Season 12 will be a tribute to legendary actress Zeenat Aman. Celebrating 50 years of Zeenat Aman, the contestants will honor the evergreen beauty by singing some for her most famous and chart buster songs. While all the contestants put forward a brilliant performance, contestant Danish Mohd who sang Hai Agar Dushman won praises for his performance but, he had a request that only Zeenat Ji could fulfill. Danish mentions that apart from singing, he also enjoys enacting dialogues and would really be honored if Zeenat Ji could recreate the famous boat scene in Venice from the song Do Lafzon Ki Hai with him.

Immediately agreeing to fulfill his wish, Zeenat Aman says, “You have performed exceptionally well and you have the power to transform any stage into a live performance. You sang with so much perfection, I am impressed and would love to recreate the scene from the song Do Lafzon Ki Hai with you.”

Adding on to this Danish Mohd shared, “When Zeenat Ji agreed to recreate the moment with me, I was on cloud 9! While I enacted the scene with dialogues, Zeenat Ji sang the song. I felt as if I was in a dream of sorts. I felt really honored and lucky to have received this opportunity and create this moment with such an iconic Bollywood star.”

In the show, viewers will see a beautiful moment where Zeenat Aman and Danish Modh will be seen sitting in a boat supported by a backdrop that depicts Venice where, Danish will be seen enacting the famous dialogue from the song and Zeenat Aman blends in by singing the lyrics.

Stay Tuned and Keep watching Indian Idol Season 12, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television