Indian Idol 12: Anuradha Paudwal shares interesting story behind 'Ouch' in Madhuri Dixit's song 'Dhak Dhak'

Image Source : TWITTER/@AAIJUHAIRPORT, @DINESHDILSHA Anuradha Paudwal shares interesting story behind 'Ouch' in Madhuri Dixit's song 'Dhak Dhak'

Madhuri Dixit's song 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' has been one of the most popular songs of the 90s. It is synonymous with Madhuri's name as she performed beautifully in the song along with superstar Anil Kapoor. This song was sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Udit Narayan. As the singer Anuradha Paudwal graced the singing reality show Indian Idol 12, she shared the interesting story about 'ouch' in the song Dhak Dhak. Paudwal appeared on the show along with popular 90s singer Kumar Sanu.



The channel released a promo of the show in which Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal are seen praising the contestants. After a performance on Dhak Dhak, Anuradha revealed that she was supposed to leave for Calcutta and getting late when she recorded the song for the film Beta. The director requested her to add a 'seductive' word in the beginning of the song and she added 'ouch.' She said, "I didn't even think in my dreams that this Ouch would become a trademark." Anuradha then credited the success of the song to Madhuri Dixit for her brilliant performance.

After featuring in this song, Madhuri Dixit became popular as the 'Dhak Dhak Girl'. On a related note, Indian Idol 12 has been ruling the hearts of the people with its contestants and amazing performances. Judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani, the show is also in the top 5 of the BARC TRP Report Week 19.

Indian Idol 12 is graced by many Bollywood superstars. Recently, an episode of the show was dedicated to legendary singer Kishore Kumar. His son Amir Kumar graced the episode and shared many interesting stories of the late singer. However, the episode was trolled by the netizens for not showing respect to Kishore Kumar.

Later, Amit Kumar also revealed that he did not enjoy the episode. Talking to ETimes, Amit said, "I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai (I was told to praise everyone and to uplift everyone, no matter how they sang) because it's a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened."