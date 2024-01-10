"Hum support mein nahi...", Vicky Jain's mother makes SHOCKING revelation about Ankita Lokhande's marriage

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vicky Jain's mother makes SHOCKING revelation about Ankita Lokhande's marriage

There is a lot of discussion among the fans of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17 and its contestant Ankita Lokhande. Before the grand finale, Family Week was conducted in the Color's show. On this occasion, the mothers of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entered the house to support them. However, after coming out of Bigg Boss, Vicky Jain's mother gave a statement that surprised everyone. She revealed that the couple's marriage took place against the will of the groom's family.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain got married against their family?

Vicky Jain's mother has given an interview to Pinkvilla, a small clip of which is going viral. In the video, she can be seen taking out her frustration on Ankita. 'Vicky is married to Ankita. We were not in support. Vicky has done it. Now if he is ready to stay with her what can we do? We have been watching everything for so many days, but are not saying anything. He will come and mend the relationship. Even if it is getting worse, it will improve. We have faith that he will do everything.,' said Vicky Jain's mother.

Vicky and Ankita have also fought over their proximity to other contestants. Giving her point of view on this, Vicky's mother said to Ankita, 'When you do not want to give him privacy, then first improve yourself. Before getting anything done by others, one has to do it oneself.'

Let us tell you that in Bigg Boss 17Vicky's mother had told Ankita, 'When you kicked Vicky, Papa had directly called your mother and asked whether you too would kick your husband in the same way?' Ankita Lokhande did not like these words of her mother-in-law and she directly said, 'Don't go to my parents.' In such a situation, now the fans want to know whether the relationship between Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande will last after the show or not.

