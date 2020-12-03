Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINAKHAN Hina Khan sizzles in pink swimsuit; shares pictures from Maldives

Ever since the upliftment of coronavirus lockdown, various Bollywood celebs were seen rushing to the Maldives for the much-needed vacation. Among those was Television actress Hina Khan who reached the exotic location by the sea a few days back with her family and also her boyfriend Rocky. Ever since, she has been treating her fans with beautiful pictures. And now she hit upon the perfect pose to grab her fans by the eyeballs on Thursday. In her latest Instagram photo, Hina is a picture of oomph in pink bikini.

Going by her recent photos, Hina has been having the time of her life in Maldives. In her new bikini photo-op, she soaks up the sun in a pink bikini with pink, blue and white straps. The comment section is not surprisingly flooded with fire and heart emojis, while many fans described the image simply as "hot".

Have a look at her recent post here:

Earlier, Hina shared photos on a beach in easy-breezy dresses. Her fans aren't complaining.

Catch a glimpse at some more pics of the actress here:

In fact, in October, Hina garnered a following of 10 million on Instagram. The "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" star is known for participating in the popular reality show "Bigg Boss". She also recently starred in the supernatural show "Naagin 5".

-With IANS inputs