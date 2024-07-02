Hina Khan goes for chemotherapy after attending award function, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : HINA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM Hina Khan goes for chemotherapy after attending award

TV actor Hina Khan, who became famous in every household by playing the role of Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', is going through a difficult phase these days. The actress recently revealed that she has breast cancer, and after knowing this her fans were shocked. The actress, who is battling third-stage cancer, recently shared a video and shared her health update with fans. Even in this difficult phase, she is trying to keep herself positive. Recently, she shared a video mentioning her first chemotherapy and told how she motivated herself for this and reached the hospital. She has also shown this journey through the video.

Hina shared a long post

Hina Khan shared a video of her reaching the hospital directly from the award show. In this, she showed emotion and was admitted to the hospital with a smiling face. Sharing this video, Hina Khan wrote in a long caption, 'I knew about my cancer diagnosis at this award ceremony, but I made a conscious decision to normalize it, not only for myself but for all of us. This was the day that changed everything, it marked the beginning of one of the most challenging phases of my life. So let's take some affirmations. We become what we believe in and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to re-invent myself. I have decided to keep the feeling of positivity as the first tool in my toolkit. I have chosen to normalize this experience for myself and I have consciously decided to manifest the result I want.'

Watch the video here:

The actress spoke her heart out

Hina Khan further wrote, 'For me...my work commitments matter. My inspiration, passion and art matter to me. I refuse to bow down. This award that I received just before my first chemo was not my inspiration alone, in fact, I attended this event to reassure myself that I am living up to the benchmark I have set for myself. Mind over matter. I attended this event and went straight to the hospital for my first chemo. I humbly urge everyone to first normalize the challenges of their lives, then set goals for themselves and try to achieve them. No matter how difficult it is. Never back down. Never give up.'

