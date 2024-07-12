Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hina Khan feels blessed for the love and support; writes a long thankful note for her fans.

Indian television actress Hina Khan is fighting against breast cancer. She took to her Instagram handle and wrote a long thankful message to all her fans and well-wishers, who are wishing her a speedy recovery. In the message shared on the Instagram story, the actress mentioned many of her fans are visiting religious places like temples and dargahs, also keeping vrats and rozas for her recovery. Hina is overwhelmed by the people's gestures and their love for the actress.

The actress is blessed with this much amount of love.

Hina Khan in her story wrote, "Hey everyone, firstly, she is really lucky to receive so much love from all the fans and genuinely, she has no idea what good deeds the actress has done to get this much support. People's kindness has made her heart filled with lots of emotions. Fans from every field entertainment to business to journalists, sports stars to teachers, corporate folks to doctors, homemakers, everyone have reached out to her with blessings and love. Many of the people don't know her personally neither did they know who she was, still everyone is praying for her."

Fans fill the social media accounts of Hina Khan with their messages.

The actress continued, "Her Whatsapp and Instagram DM's are filled with messages, God, sooo much love (with folded hands emojis). She is trying her level best to reply to everyone whenever she gets time. Yet, it will take time to reply to each message. The actress is feeling overwhelmed and lucky to get support from the ones who have been there for her in the time of battle against breast cancer disease. How will she ever be able to repay all of her incredible followers and supporters for your empathy grace, support, and love?

Hina is thankful for the support.

Hina Khan adds, "She is pleased and overwhelmed and wants her each fan to know that the actress appreciates everyone. Her fans are the blessings whom she counts on (with folded hands emojis) and she hopes everyone gets this much love and support in their difficult times. The actress promises to pay for it in the future and help others when they need support. Let's continue this cycle of hope to be more powerful."

She also adds, "To her wonderful fans, honestly, thank you would be such a small word. People's love and support, coming from all across the world, have been tremendous. She is feeling so blessed for all the things, her fans are doing for the actress to recover soon such as praying for her good health, keeping hope alive and writing sweet messages for her, sending them along with the flowers daily."

The actress appreciates her fans for doing Rozas and vrats.

Hina also says," Many of the people are going to Dargahs, doing Rozas and keeping vrats for her good health and have taken Mamas. Fans are sending Zamzam to the actress, doing Havans and Pooja. People are going to their place where they worship and pray for her. Even some are sending her videos and pictures from the special moments. Most of the people are also visiting the great temples and Dargahs in the country for her. Those heartwarming videos are speechless, where you've shed many tears for me and my pain, is unimaginable."

"She really cannot express in words how much these efforts mean for her. I have zillions of supporters praying for me from all around the world, who I regard to be my extended family. This is outstanding. That is life-changing. You have my heart forever. Lots of love to all of you! Hina," she concludes the message.

Hina Khan's cancer treatment

On June 28, the actress took to her Instagram account and informed everyone that she was diagnosed with breast cancer stage 3 disease. Hina mentioned her treatment has started and she's doing well, focusing on her recovery to get well soon.