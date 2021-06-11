Helly Shah pens emotional note as Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 to go off-air soon

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HELLY SHAH Helly Shah

Popular television show on television Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 will soon go off-air. The season 2 of IMM went on air in July 2020. In March 2021, after it had completed over 200 episodes, it moved to the OTT platform. But, now fans will have to bid goodbye to the show. Helly Shah, who plays the role of Riddhima in the show, took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message for her fans and followers of IMM 2. The actress posted a video, from the last day of the shoot in which the entire cast and crew can be seen having a blast together. Calling it the end of a beautiful journey, Helly thanked everyone who made the show was it is today. In addition, the actress expressed her gratitude to her fans, co-stars and the makers for introducing her to the character and making her journey memorable.

"And it’s a wrap to this beautiful journey," Helly wrote in the caption adding, "I want to start by Thanking our amazing Producers @mamtayashpatnaik @yashpatnaikofficial for being the best and always making sure everything is perfect for their team be it shooting last year post lockdown or the longest outdoors that we just finished. The lovely team at Colors , @noel982000 sir , @k.mohitkumarjha sir , @meesha_gautam sir, our writers, all my Co-actors and the entire team of technicians ( on floor, post pro ) who has worked so hard and always put in their 100%."

"Thank you to our viewers and fans all across the globe for being so kind and showering so much love. You all are LOVE. Having said that, Don’t forget to catch the upcoming exciting episodes. Thank you," she wrote in conclusion.

"Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2" streams on Voot Select. The show was airing on Colors channel so far.