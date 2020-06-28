Image Source : PR Happu Ki Ultan Paltan team resume shoot with safety measures

After months of complete lockdown, the cast of various Television daily soaps have begun shooting keeping all the safety precautions in mind. Sailing in the same boat is &TV show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' which is yet again bringing forth Happu’s ‘gharelu' misadventures and comic tragedies to tickle your funny bone. Ready to rock and roll, the potbellied Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) is excited to finally get into action.

Sharing his experience, Yogesh Tripathi aka Happu Singh said, "I am delighted to be back as Daroga Happu Singh. I missed my show, my characters and crew big time. So many fans asked me ‘Daroga Ji Kab Wapas Aaoge? Toh Loh Mein Aa Gaya! The first day was a little different from what we were used to earlier. We were sanitised and screened, wore masks and maintained social distancing."

Further he said, "We all recited Lord Ganesh’s aarti together for an auspicious start to our shoot. Immediately I then changed into my character look. I totally missed my moustache and pot belly! I am sure the viewers are equally excited to see their favourite Happu Ki Ultan Paltan making a comeback really soon!."

Producer Binaifer Kohli is seen on the sets to encourage the cast and crew on their first day of the shoot.

Catch all the exciting and fascinating new episodes of 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' coming soon only on &TV.

