Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein's Aishwarya Sharma reveals how Neil Bhatt reacted to KKK13 participation | EXCLUSIVE

Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein has been one of the ruling TV shows. Actress Aishwarya Sharma, who played the role of Pakhi in the daily soap, is one of the main reasons for its popularity. While fans were disheartened when she decided to quit the show, she will be seen facing her fears on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Just a couple of days before the KKK13 press conference, Aishwarya was confirmed to participate in the show. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, the actress recalled how her husband and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star Neil Bhatt reacted to her participation.

Aishwarya Sharma revealed that Neil was extremely happy that she is participating in the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty. She recalled that Neil congratulated her for leaving one popular show and then signing another popular show. When asked how she felt leaving GHKKPM for KKK13, the actress said that she was crying in the last scene so that helped her.

She added that her husband and co-star Neil was getting more emotional than her because they have been working together in the show for almost two and a half years. Aishwarya said, "I told him how are we going to get separated, you are going to come home again from the shoot. I said it is good that we signed GHKKPM separately but now we are going home together as a package."

Talking about her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Aishwarya Sharma said "Many people who know me in real life know that I am very blunt. I do not know how to speak thoughtfully. I do not know how to speak such artificial things. Most of all, I am afraid of my own words. What if I say something and someone may feel bad, but I do not want to hurt anyone, so I will just take care of this thing."

Aishwarya also revealed that she is excited about the jungle theme of KKK13. She said, "I used to love being Tarzan. As a child, I used to watch Mowgli and that song 'Chaddi pehen kar phool khila hai...' So here it is not flowers but our fears that is about to blossom. What will happen, how many challenges will come there, I will probably become Mowgli in the show. If we talk about the show, there is no acting in it, you should be your real self. Going forward, if I get a chance in films, I would love to do it. My goal is to work with good actors."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is scheduled to air on TV in July and the contestants will leave for a foreign location to shoot for the reality show in June.

