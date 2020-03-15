'Grey's Anatomy' postpones production amid coronavirus outbreak

The makers of Grey's Anatomy have suspended the production of the show for "at least two weeks" in the wake of the coronavirus spread. ABC, the network behind the long-running popular medical drama, released the letter announcing that production on the series will be postponed, effective immediately, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The development comes days after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti suggested people avoid gatherings of 50 or more people.

"Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately. We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves.

"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti's suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50," executive producers Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, and James D Parriott said in a joint statement.

The makers said they will keep the team informed about any update as and when they come in.

"Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and each other," they added.

Previously, TV shows such as "Riverdale", "The Morning Show", among others have put their production on hold.

