Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Rekha talks about love and sacrifice in TV show's latest promo

Veteran Bollywood actress is all set to mark her presence felt with Stra Plus' upcoming show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show is all set to begin from October 5 and the actress will be opening it by talking about love and sacrifice. Rekha will spell the magic on the small screen with her timeless charm. In the promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the actress can be seen talking about love and how pain comes along with it. She says, "Jab dil kisi ke pyaar me subah shaam ghum rahe, toh mohabatt ibadaat ban jaati hai."

The promo starts with Rekha crooning "Gum hai kisi ke pyaar me dil subha shaam" and then reveals, "The song is special, because you have opened up about your love for someone, but don't have the right to talk about it in the open." The show stars Neil Bhatt as an IPS officer by the name Virat Chauhan.

The show will be replacing Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The last episode of the show will air on October 3. After leading duo Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandez and a few others decided to quit the show, the makers decided to shut the show owing to low TRPs.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 started with Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan and Karan Singh Grover. During the past year, the show witnessed many replacements. Actress Hina Khan quit the show and Kahin Toh Hoga fame Aamna Shariff was brought on board as the new Komolika. Then, Karan Singh Grover also left and Karan Patel came on board as his replacement.

