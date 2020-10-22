Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar Khan getting married to Zaid Darbar on November 22? Bigg Boss 7 winner opens up

Actress Gauahar Khan has denied reports suggesting she might get married to rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar in November. Zaid is Bollywood composer Ismail Darbar's son, and a choreographer and social media influencer. Rumours have been rife ever since Gauahar posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram going by which it would seem the two share a close bond. Not only this, the rumours became even strong when Ismail's wife Ayesha while speaking about their wedding told a portal, "We haven't discussed any dates. But yes, if Zaid and Gauahar decide for tomorrow or after six months or even today, we are ready for whatever they want."

Speaking about the Bigg Boss 7 winner, Ismail said, "Gauahar was with us for nearly 4 hours; we had a biryani dinner together. If the vibes are not good, I don't think one can sit for more than 4 minutes with anybody in today's times. My son Zaid has told me that they are serious about each other. I have absolutely no objection. As a father, I did tell him once that she is 5 years older to him and make sure that this is real love before you take the plunge into matrimony.

My son seems sure. And from the time, Gauahar spent with us, I can assure you that she takes immense care of him. Besides, my wife Ayesha has a knack of knowing if a person is genuine after she talks to him/her; she has found Gauahar genuine."

However, it seems that marriage on cards is still a no-no for Gauahar as she dismissed all such speculations, speaking to IANS. "These are just rumours. If there will be anything I will let you all know about it," she said.

Among videos that sparked acted as catalyst to the rumours is one uploaded by Gauahar where the two can be seen sharing steps on Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma's song "Diamond da challa". At the end of the clip, Zaid goes on his knees and slips a ring on Gauahar's finger, making fans wondered if it is a real proposal.

""Ye hai Gaane ka asar YA mann ki baat .... ??? Jaldi Batao .....#GaZa killing it ... #dropYourLove @zaid_darbar Ssshhhhhhhhhhh ... #diamonddachalla," Gauahar had captioned the post.

On the work front, Gauahar was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a 'senior' along with Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla.

-With IANS inputs

