Fans claim Rakhi Sawant is the soul of Bigg Boss 14: Scene palat gaya. She is too entertaining

Image Source : TWITTER/@THECUTESTSTAR Rakhi Sawant in Bigg Boss 14 house

Rakhi Sawant has been grabbing many eyeballs since she has entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. She has been a complete entertainment package, making the co-contestants, as well as the viewers, crack up with her one-liners and speaking style. She has also been enjoying all the fights in the house and making sure she has a gala time during her stay in the house. Fans have been loving her personality and called her a breath of fresh air in a boring house.

Bigg Boss 14 has failed to earn as much popularity as it had last year. Viewers believed that he lacked comic elements and the contestants were boring. However, with the entry of challengers from the old Bigg Boss seasons has hyped it up. Undoubtedly, Rakhi has been stealing the show among them all.

Twitter has been loaded with fans praising the 'controversy queen' in the show. One Twitter user said, "#RakhiSawant is extremely funny Face with tears of joy Sab sochte thee aggressive & devil character type hogi but scene palat gaya. She is too entertaining. #BiggBoss14." Another said, "Whoever be the winner, but I can claim #RakhiSawant is going to create a great space in our hearts! Even though Shehnaaz and Asim didn’t win BB13 but they won our hearts, my gut says this time it is going to be #RakhiSawant I’m not comparing but #RakhiSawant is truly cute!"

Check out the trending tweets here-

#RakhiSawant and #AbhinavShukla are whole mood of audience today✌️😂 watching fights of HMs with cups of coffee 😎 #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/niCMlC0HtM — Hashma Noor (@NoorHashma) December 15, 2020

#RakhiSawant is extremely funny 😂 Sab sochte thee aggressive & devil character type hogi but scene palat gaya. She is too entertaining. #BiggBoss14 — Somi Khan (@somikhan_) December 15, 2020

Completely agree with #KashmeraShah 💯

age is not a reason to blame / tease / nominate anybody

rightly said by #RakhiSawant uski kamar dekh umar nhi 😂👌#BiggBoss14 — Somi Khan (@somikhan_) December 15, 2020

#RakhiSawant is too much fun... atleast someone there who makes fun of all contestant👍 — REETU RAUT (@raut_reetu) December 15, 2020

#RakhiSawant is the real entertainer on house .... 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Love you rakhi ❤️❤️❤️ @KapilSharmaK9 sir please rakhi ko apne show mein permanent member leke aayo ..stage pe aag lagta dengi yeh ...your show will top the chart ... — RubiNav Fan (@Shipra43962146) December 15, 2020

#RakhiSawant is giving the much needed comic relief.

And #RubinaDilaik please stay strong.



Also, not to forget #ShamelessKavita — CouchPotahto (@CouchPotahto93) December 11, 2020

#RakhiSawant you nailed it.. soooerb answer to #ArshiKhan in her own language.. #ArshiKhan finding it difficult to taste her one kind of medicine.. 😅😂 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Saurav Sharma (@SauravS17671382) December 11, 2020

#RakhiSawant is making very much fun and craze content luv to see her back @ColorsTV @BiggBoss — Harsh Jha (@HarshJh46907476) December 11, 2020

Chakram 😂😂😂 typical Marathi word.. just love to watch #rakhisawant @ColorsTV — Shraddha (@BansodeShradha) December 15, 2020

Plz bigg boss we want Rakhi Sawant in every season ! Chahe wo khele na khele ! All time Entertainment ! #BiggBoss14 #RakhiSawant

KING RKV IS BACK pic.twitter.com/cspsiePc79 — Harshit The Cutest star (@Thecuteststar) December 15, 2020

According to the live feed of Bigg Boss 14, it is claimed that Rakhi Sawant has become the next captain of the house. It will be interesting to see how the actress will be able to tame the wild contestants on the show during her captaincy.