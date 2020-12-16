Wednesday, December 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Fans claim Rakhi Sawant is the soul of Bigg Boss 14: Scene palat gaya. She is too entertaining

Fans claim Rakhi Sawant is the soul of Bigg Boss 14: Scene palat gaya. She is too entertaining

Rakhi Sawant has been grabbing many eyeballs since she has entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. She has been a complete entertainment package. Twitter has been loaded with fans praising the 'controversy queen' in the show.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 16, 2020 8:41 IST
Rakhi Sawant in Bigg Boss 14 house
Image Source : TWITTER/@THECUTESTSTAR

Rakhi Sawant in Bigg Boss 14 house

Rakhi Sawant has been grabbing many eyeballs since she has entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. She has been a complete entertainment package, making the co-contestants, as well as the viewers, crack up with her one-liners and speaking style. She has also been enjoying all the fights in the house and making sure she has a gala time during her stay in the house. Fans have been loving her personality and called her a breath of fresh air in a boring house.

Bigg Boss 14 has failed to earn as much popularity as it had last year. Viewers believed that he lacked comic elements and the contestants were boring. However, with the entry of challengers from the old Bigg Boss seasons has hyped it up. Undoubtedly, Rakhi has been stealing the show among them all. 

Twitter has been loaded with fans praising the 'controversy queen' in the show. One Twitter user said, "#RakhiSawant is extremely funny Face with tears of joy Sab sochte thee aggressive & devil character type hogi but scene palat gaya. She is too entertaining. #BiggBoss14." Another said, "Whoever be the winner, but I can claim #RakhiSawant is going to create a great space in our hearts! Even though Shehnaaz and Asim didn’t win BB13 but they won our hearts, my gut says this time it is going to be #RakhiSawant  I’m not comparing but #RakhiSawant is truly cute!"

Check out the trending tweets here-

According to the live feed of Bigg Boss 14, it is claimed that Rakhi Sawant has become the next captain of the house. It will be interesting to see how the actress will be able to tame the wild contestants on the show during her captaincy.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News