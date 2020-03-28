EXCLUSIVE: Singer Anu Malik salutes Corona warriors, gives musical tribute

Image Source : TWITTER Singer Anu Malik salutes Corona warriors, gives musical salute

Bollywood singer Anu Malik is one of the celebrities who are in self-isolation currently. Amid coronavirus lockdown, the singer went candid with India TV and appealed the citizens to stay indoors and take precautionary measures to keep themselves safe from COVID-19. The singer urged fans to remain positive during this dark time. Anu Malik says that it is important to keep the mind fresh by doing things that you love and not panic thinking about the situation.

Anu Malik also saluted the corona warriors who are working endlessly for the service of the people. He also asked the people to stay indoors so that the corona warriors can work for them in a better way. Malik also paid tribute to them with a song and he composed on the spot called them the brave heroes through the lyrics. Check out the complete interview here-

PM Modi on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in his second address to the people of the country during the coronavirus outspread. The decision has been much appreciated by Bollywood celebrities and the people who have followed the rules and stayed indoors to keep the virus from spreading.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page