Saturday, March 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. EXCLUSIVE: Singer Anu Malik salutes Corona warriors, gives musical tribute

EXCLUSIVE: Singer Anu Malik salutes Corona warriors, gives musical tribute

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Anu Malik went candid with India TV and appealed the citizens to stay indoors and take precautionary measures to keep themselves safe from COVID-19.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2020 13:15 IST
Singer Anu Malik salutes Corona warriors, gives musical salute
Image Source : TWITTER

Singer Anu Malik salutes Corona warriors, gives musical salute

Bollywood singer Anu Malik is one of the celebrities who are in self-isolation currently. Amid coronavirus lockdown, the singer went candid with India TV and appealed the citizens to stay indoors and take precautionary measures to keep themselves safe from COVID-19. The singer urged fans to remain positive during this dark time. Anu Malik says that it is important to keep the mind fresh by doing things that you love and not panic thinking about the situation.

Anu Malik also saluted the corona warriors who are working endlessly for the service of the people. He also asked the people to stay indoors so that the corona warriors can work for them in a better way. Malik also paid tribute to them with a song and he composed on the spot called them the brave heroes through the lyrics. Check out the complete interview here-

Fight Against Coronavirus

PM Modi on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in his second address to the people of the country during the coronavirus outspread. The decision has been much appreciated by Bollywood celebrities and the people who have followed the rules and stayed indoors to keep the virus from spreading.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X