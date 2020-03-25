EXCLUSIVE: Anupam Kher says 'world will be a better place after coronavirus lockdown'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who is under self-quarantine, spills the beans about how he is passing his time at home on India TV's special show. The actor has recently returned from New York where he was shooting for his TV show New Amsterdam. During a candid chat, Anupam Kher revealed that he was always interested in trying out karaoke and now that he is at home, he is making many videos. The actor also revealed that he plans on connecting with his school friends as well, during the coronavirus lockdown.

Anupam Kher advised the viewers to accept the situation we are in and take it seriously. He urges them to stay indoors and use this time in honing their skills and trying out new things. The actor also applauded the doctors, policemen and other people who are continuously working for the service of citizens and requested the people to coordinate with them.

When asked about the ideas on what to do during home-quarantine, Anupam Kher said that people should go down the memory lane and build a stronger bond with their loved ones. He also advised fans to find their inner strength and use it for making themself a better human being.

Anupam Kher was one of the first few Bollywood celebrities who extended their support after PM Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in his second address to the people of the country on Tuesday evening. He tweeted a video on lockdown and wrote, "I was still in New York when I came across this incredible poem LOCKDOWN by an Irish priest #BrotherRichardHendrick. I decided to shoot it with my friend #NikolaiBerger’s help. The words here can be most soothing in our present-day situation. Please watch and share. Thanks."

I was still in New York when I came across this incredible poem LOCKDOWN by an Irish priest #BrotherRichardHendrick. I decided to shoot it with my friend #NikolaiBerger’s help. The words here can be most soothing in our present day situation. Please watch and share. Thanks. 🙏🌈 pic.twitter.com/pMGkA24qhD — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 25, 2020

