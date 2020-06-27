Ekta Kapoor resumes 'Naagin 4' shoot post lockdown

Image Source : INDTAGRAM/EKTA KAPOOR In the pictures shared by Ekta Kapoor, the crew can be seen wearing masks, gloves and headgears.

Producer Ekta Kapoor has resumed shooting for her daily soap "Naagin 4" as the lockdown opens up. Ekta shared a few pictures from the set of the daily soap on her Instagram story and wrote: "And it begins! #Shootstarts #Unlock1 #shootmode." From the pictures shared by Ekta, the crew can be seen wearing masks, gloves and headgears. The actors stand at a considerable gap as they deliver dialogues and wear masks while rehearsing lines in between shots.

The photographs also reveal thermal scanning is being done to every cast and crew member before entering the set. Makeup artists and hairstylists can be seen wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

The actors associated with the daily soap are also super excited to resume shoot.

"Feels so good to be back at the set and most important shoootinggg.. With utmost amount of safety. #SafetyFirst #Naagin4 @BTL_Balaji @MuktaDhond @ektarkapoor," Rashami Desai tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

Her co-star Nia Sharma shared a photo of herself in her vanity van. "Cut to- 3 months later... back to set, my Vanityyyyyyyyyyyyy!! #naagin4 Jaan hatheli pe lekar (risking my life)," Nia wrote on Instagram.

