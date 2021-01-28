Eijaz Khan reacts to Pavitra Punia's ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra's comments on her: Not worried about that

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Eijaz Khan reacts to Pavitra Punia's ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra's comments

When actress Pavitra Punia entered the controversial house of Bigg Boss 14, a lot was said about her past relationships. Her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra claimed that the TV diva was three timing and even lied about her marriage. Now that Pavitra has started dating another BB14 contestant Eijaz Khan, her past has taken a backseat. When Eijaz was asked about his reaction to Paras' claims about his lady love, the actor said that everyone has a past and he is not worried about that.

Eijaz Khan told KoiMoi, "I’ve been her support, I will not let anyone badmouth her. I will try and make sure that there is no talk that can affect her in a bad way. Having said that, there is a lot to talk about and there was a lot."

He added, "All of us have a past, if we dig in, there’ll be one thing that we could go to jail for. Trust me, all of us have that past. If you still don’t, you haven’t seen life. So, I’m not worried about that. I honestly respect it all. We are living in a public parameter, we are public figures. So people will talk, we can choose – what to give light to and validate. We will choose what to react to."

Earlier, Paras Chhabra had told in an interview, "Pavitra is an ex. A scandalous ex who lied about her relationship status. I got into a relationship with no idea that she was already married to an influential person from a very influential media house. I got to know much later from a friend, confronted her and immediately called it off. In fact I came to know much more. If I put it correctly, she was a BIG BIG mistake. Such is her personality."

Pavitra Punia, real name Neha Singh, is most known for playing prominent roles in TV shows like Love u Zindagi and Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto.She rose to prominence in Love u Zindagi, after she starred alongside TV superstar Sidharth Shukla.