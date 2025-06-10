Dr Salunkhe aka Narendra Gupta left CID 2? Netizens slam makers for dropping iconic character After Parth Samthaan, another character from the hit crime drama show 'CID 2', Dr Salunkhe aka Narendra Gupta, reportedly left the show. However, fans have shown their disappointment with this storyline and shared their views on social media.

New Delhi:

CID is considered one of the longest-running television series in Indian television. The TV show, which was first aired in 1998, ran successfully till 2018. However, the makers decided to bring back the iconic characters in the second instalment of the hit crime drama show in 2024 on the OTT platform Netflix. Audience has seen so many twists and turns in this new season so far, and in the latest development, the journey of one of the iconic characters, Dr Salunkhe, has ended.

However, the latest development has left many viewers disappointed. The journey of the beloved character Dr Salunkhe has come to an unexpected end. Fans are quite upset with the way his exit was shown in the recent episodes, criticising the storyline for making a "silly" reason behind his betrayal. Some of them even call it unworthy of a character who played such an important role in the show’s history.

Taking to the X handle, one user wrote, "Dr. Salunkhe & traitor? Most shocking & highly unacceptable thing I saw in cid... this man gave his 27 years to Cid, log forensic unki vajah se jante hai & he is traitor. I really hope it's plan, bcoz we can't accept this. He is OG team member of Cid."

Another user wrote, "Dr Salunkhe ko kaise traitor bana diya? usne to DNA report check karke bola ki ye ACP Pradyuman hai, achha hota ACP Ayushman ko traitor banata,wo to ACP Pradyuman ke tasbir ko ag lagata tha, uske coin pe ek taraf eye gang tha aur dusri aur ACP."

Recently, TV actor Parth Samthaan, who played the role of ACP Ayushman in CID 2, wrapped up his role in the iconic television show. He shared a farewell video of a cake-cutting celebration on his official Instagram handle and expressed his gratitude for the memorable journey.

Also Read: Parth Samthaan bids farewell to CID 2, says 'will always cherish the bond I shared..' | Video