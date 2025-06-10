Parth Samthaan bids farewell to CID 2, says 'will always cherish the bond I shared..' | Video On Monday, Parth Samthaan shared the farewell video of a cake-cutting celebration on his Instagram handle and thanked everyone for the memorable journey. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

TV actor Parth Samthaan, who joined the cast of the hit crime drama television show 'CID 2' as ACP Ayushman, took to his Instagram handle to share the news that he has wrapped up his role in the second instalment of the iconic television show. On Monday, Parth shared a farewell video of a cake-cutting celebration from the sets with the team.

Parth expressed his gratitude and thanked everyone for the memorable journey. The caption of the Instagram caption reads, "And that’s it from ACP Ayushman, from being trolled by people to making them love this ACP was a beautiful journey of learnings, laughter and sweet memories … will always cherish the bond I shared with the entire CID Team (cast & crew) .. so much of love and respect for one another, no wonder it became the longest running and the most iconic show A big Thankyou to all the creatives, @sonytvofficial for making me a part of your family Until next time…."

Check the post below:

Social media users were quick to react to this and shared their thoughts in the comment section. One user wrote, "You were brilliant as ACP Ayushman." Another user wrote, "It was such an amazing experience to see you as an acp you came and conquered the role and left a mark on cid."

For those who don't know, at first, Parth Samthaan's character ACP Ayushman received mixed reactions from the viewers when he joined the show following a shocking storyline which saw the death of iconic character ACP Pradyuman (played by Shivaji Satam), but fans misunderstood that he would be replacing the role of ACP Pradyuman. However, later it was made clear that Parth Samthaan's character ACP Ayushman was not replacing Pradyuman but playing a key role in his return. But gradually, Parth won the hearts of the viewers with his performance.

The star cast of the 'CID 2' include Aditya Srivastav, Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Dinesh Phadnis, Narendra Gupta, Shraddha Musale, Andha Sayed, and Hrishikesh Pandey in the lead roles.

Also Read: Housefull 5 crosses Rs 100 crore mark, Kamal Haasan's Thug Life fails Monday test, see box office report