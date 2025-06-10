Housefull 5 crosses Rs 100 crore mark, Kamal Haasan's Thug Life fails Monday test, see box office report Read to know about the box office collections of Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 and Kamal Haasan's Thug Life here.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5', which hit the silver screens on June 6, 2025, has successfully passed the Monday test, as the comedy thriller film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on the fourth day. However, on the other hand, Kamal Haasan's starrer 'Thug Life', released on June 5, 2025, failed to perform at the box office on Monday. read further to know the box office collections here.

Housefull 5 crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Tarun Mansukhani's directorial 'Housefull 5' has managed to earn well on its first four days at the box office. The comedy thriller film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its fourth day at the Indian box office. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 24 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 31 crore on its second day, Rs 32.5 crore on its third and Rs 13.50 crore on its first Monday. At present, the total box office collection of Akshay Kumar's starrer stands at Rs 101 crore. The Bollywood film had an overall 19.78% Hindi occupancy on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The fifth instalment of the hit comedy franchise 'Housefull', titled 'Housefull 5', features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nana Patekar, Nargis Fakhri, Jackie Shroff and others in the lead roles.

Thug Life fails to perform well on the first Monday

Kamal Haasan's action thriller failed the Monday test as Mani Ratnam's directorial earned Rs 3.25 crore on its fifth day (Monday), June 9, 2025. The film features Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Silambarasan TR in the lead roles. At present, the film has collected Rs 40.15 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film earned Rs 15.5 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 7.15 crore on the second day (Friday), Rs 7.75 crore on its third day (Saturday) and on its fourth day (Sunday), the film was able to collect Rs 6.5 crore at the Indian box office.

Apart from these, there are several films which are currently running in the theatres, including Rajkummar Rao's 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', and Tom Cruise's starrer 'Mission Impossible 8'. Talking about their total box office collections, the romantic comedy 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' managed to earn Rs 69.60 crore so far. While on the other hand, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise's action thriller earned Rs 94.90 crore as of Day 21 in India.

