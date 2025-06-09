Do you know which star couple owns Vijay Mallya's Kingfisher Villa in Goa? Know here Several properties of fugitive Vijay Mallya were auctioned in India and one of them was the famous Kingfisher Villa in Goa, which was bought by Bollywood's star couple. Know about them here.

Vijay Mallya, once known as India's 'Good Time King', was among the most popular names in the business world. As the prominent face of the United Breweries and Kingfisher brands, he made his mark not only in the liquor industry but also in diverse fields like sports and airlines. In 2008, he founded the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Recently, when RCB won the IPL trophy for the first time, Vijay Mallya congratulated the team on social media and came into the limelight again by praising their dedication.

Goa's Kingfisher Villa was seized

However, Vijay Mallya's story is not only of business success but also of controversies, legal battles and ultimately downfall. When Kingfisher Airlines, owned by Vijay Mallya, went into losses, he was accused of failing to repay the loans taken from several banks. When action was initiated to recover the loan of about Rs 900 crore taken from various banks, including IDBI Bank, Mallya left India and went to the United Kingdom in the year 2016. After this, a group of banks led by the State Bank of India started seizing many of his properties, including his famous Kingfisher Villa in Goa.

Now, this couple is the owner of this villa

This villa was not only a luxurious residence, but also a symbol of party culture and luxury lifestyle. This property, spread over 12350 square feet, was sold through auction in 2017, ending another chapter of Mallya's story, but this time, this villa started experiencing a new lifestyle through Bollywood. The property was bought by actor and businessman Sachin Joshi, who, along with his actress wife Urvashi Sharma, bought it for Rs 73.01 crore and renamed it Kings Mansion. The name is inspired by his beer brand, Kings Beer, which is part of Sachin's business empire. Sachin Joshi is the owner of Viking Ventures and his father Jagdish Joshi heads the JMJ Group of Industries, which has been active in sectors like liquor and real estate for a long time.

Appeared in these films

Sachin Joshi made his Bollywood debut in the year 2011 with the film 'Aazaan'. After this, he worked in films like 'Mumbai Mirror', 'Jackpot' and also made his presence felt in Telugu cinema. He also starred in 'Nee Jathaga Nenundali', which was the Telugu remake of the hit film 'Aashiqui 2'. Apart from acting, he is also active in various business fields. His wife Urvashi Sharma is also a well-known actress who has worked in films like 'Naqab', 'Aakrosh', 'Khatta Meetha', and 'Chakradhar'. She has also been a finalist of the first season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and is now busy with family life away from the industry. Both the stars live a grand life, full of luxury.

