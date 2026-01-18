Who is Divya Ganesh? Age, personal life and Bigg Boss Tamil 9 journey so far Divya Ganesh rose from a wild card entry to a finalist in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9. Here’s a look at her age, television career, personal life and journey.

Wild card contestant Divya Ganesh steadily won hearts inside the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 house with her humour, confidence and strong gameplay. Known for her bold comments and charming personality, Divya has now now reached the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 finale.

So now that few hours are left for Bigg Boss Tamil 9 grand finale, let's have a look at Divya's journey and personal life.

Divya Ganesh age and early life

Born on 12 September 1994, Divya Ganesh is 31 years old. Divya Ganesh was brought up IN Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu. From childhood, she was interested in both modelling and acting, which later turned out to be her passion. After completing her education, she entered the entertainment industry and carved a niche for herself.

Divya Ganesh’s television career

Divya began her acting life in the year 2015 in the Tamil serial Keladi Kanmani, which was the start of her bright future in television acting. She acted in many successful serials such as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Lakshmi Vandhachu, in which she shared the screen with Actress Vani Bhojan.

She made her entry into the Telugu TV world in the year 2019 in the serial Bhagyarekha, and she acted in many successful Tamil serials like Sumangali, Baakiyalakshmi, and Chellamma, which made her very popular.

Divya Ganesh personal life and relationships

Divya has been known to be a very traditional and family-oriented individual, who has been airing her strong-rooted beliefs. Her down-to-earth nature has helped increase her fan base further.

Divya Ganesh was reportedly engaged to actor and producer RK Suresh in 2017, but they broke up soon after. Since then, not much is known about her relationship status.

Divya Ganesh’s Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 journey

Apart from acting, Divya is also an accomplished host and performer, capable of merging creativity and humour, as seen in her performance in Bigg Boss. Having leadership abilities and being able to react spontaneously to situations, Divya is able to get the respect of other contestants as well as fans.

She entered the house as a wild card contestant but soon made her place inside the BB house. She was also the fourth captain of the house and is now one of the finalists as well.

