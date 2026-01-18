Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 finale: Date, time, finalists, voting details and prize money Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 grand finale is here. Know the finale date, time, finalists, voting process, prize money and where to watch the show live.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is all geared up for its grand finale today. After close to 15 weeks of the television program being filled with action, entertainment, competitions and elimination, the popular television show is finally ready for the final round. This is the moment that contestants have been waiting for, and this is the moment that has been anticipated by the viewers as well.

But before that, let's have a look at the finalists and voting details.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 grand finale date and time

The eagerly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 will be held today, on Sunday, January 18. The finale episode will be telecast at 6 pm and will be a power-packed session filled with celebrations and emotional goodbyes. The grand finale of Bigg Boss will be hosted by actor Vijay Sethupathi once again. The actor has been one of the biggest highlights of this season.

Where to watch Bigg Boss Tamil 9 grand finale

They can watch the grand finale live on Star Vijay. The episode will also be streamed on JioHotstar. The telecast of the same is from 6 pm on Sunday.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 finalists

Breaking from convention, the makers have shortlisted only the Top 4 finalists this season instead of the usual Top 5. After weeks of tough tasks and massive public voting, the contestants who made it to the finale are Aurora, Divya, Vikram, and Sabari. Each finalist enjoys a strong fan following, making the race to the trophy more competitive than ever.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 voting details

Option 1: JioHotstar App (Subscription Required)

Step 1: Open JioHotstar app

Step 2: Search for Bigg Boss Tamil 9

Step 3: Voting option will appear below video player

Step 4: Click the voting icon

Step 5: Pick your favorite contestant, each user can give up to 50 votes per account

Option 2: Through Missed Calls

To vote for Aurora - 7835073319

To vote for Sabarinathan (Sabari) – 783507

To vote for Vikram – 7835073317

To Vote for Divya - 7835073324

However, the voting lines were open till January 16, 2026.

What is the prize money of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9?

The winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will take home a whopping cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, in addition to the coveted winners' trophy. However, whether the makers have planned any last-minute surprises with respect to the cash prizes, like in the last season of Bigg Boss Telugu, will be known only during the finale.

Who are the guests in Bigg Boss Tamil 9 finale?

As is the case in this season, all contestants who have been eliminated so far are expected to return to the stage to be part of the grand celebration that is set to take place. To add to the glamour of the event, there could be appearances from popular stars in the Tamil film industry, most likely to advertise their next projects. The evening is expected to be filled with performances that make up an entertainment package.

