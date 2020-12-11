Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYA BHATNAGAR Divya Bhatnagar’s brother shares private chat in which she’d accused her husband of beating her with belt

Television actor Divya Bhatnagar’s brother has shared a few screenshots of private chats in which she claimed to have been beaten by her husband, Gagan Gabru. Divya breathed her last on Monday after battling COVID-19. The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' star had been in a hospital in Mumbai after she was diagnosed with health complications. Since her death, her family and close industry friend, Devoleena Bhattarcharjee, have accused her husband of physical abuse.

Devashish, Divya's brother on Thursday shared several screengrabs of his chats with her. He wrote, “I wish i could get to know all this. I wish i could tell her that it is okay to take stand for yourself. I wish i could tell her that girls are the most powerful human species. I wish i could save her from this devil. I want this guy hanged @whogabru. This is guy is been threatening divya bhatnagar that he will get me (her brother and mother killed),defame her, screw her life if she would share anything with anyone.”

"Now i am handling over this case to all of her fans,friends,family and the people who actually care about humanity," he further said.

In the messages, Divya said that she was being regularly beaten up with a belt, and that her finger has been broken multiple times. She said that she used to tell herself that it was probably because he was frustrated with an ongoing case.

Earlier, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2's actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, shared an emotional video on Instagram after the death of her close friend Divya Bhatnagar. In the video, Devoleena broke down as she remembered Divya and said that she was very close to her.

She also accused her husband of domestic violence and said that Divya was beginning to live her life on her own terms now. Devoleena further said, “I’m making this video because I have to talk about the mental stress and physical abuse that she had to suffer, and the man who is responsible for it.”