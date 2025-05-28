Dipika Kakar Ibrahim opens up about battling stage 2 cancer; here's what she revealed TV's famous actress Dipika Kakar shared her health update for the first time. In the video that surfaced, husband Shoaib was also seen with the actress, where they talked about battling cancer.

New Delhi:

Dipika Kakar shared her health update on social media, then, through her husband Shoaib Ibrahim's vlog, the TV actor revealed that she is battling stage two cancer. Dipika spoke in detail about how she has been treated so far and what the process will be now. She said that she considers YouTube family as her family, so she is sharing every important information with them.

Shoaib gave information through a video

Sharing the video, Shoaib wrote in the caption, 'The most difficult phase of our life, keep Deepika in your prayers.' The actor said, 'I have come once again to give you information about Deepika's health. Many rumours were spreading, so I felt that I should tell you myself about what has happened. Dipika still has a lot of phlegm, a cold and chest congestion, so surgery cannot be done at this time, so it will happen next week. This phlegm will be cleared in the next four to five days. The medication has been changed, so there is a risk, so surgery will be done only later.'

What did Dipika say in the video?

'Hello friends, I am meeting you people after a long time. You have been getting all the updates from Shoaib that I had fever, first the tumour was detected and then I got flu.' As soon as this was told, Deepika started coughing loudly and Shoaib said that the flu is still there. I am still battling the flu. That tumour is second-stage cancer. Liver tumour is malignant, but the relief is that apart from that, there is no cancer in any other part of the body,' Dipika said in the video.

Both of them further said that after these two more tests were done, the reports of both tests were not normal, which indicated that this is not a normal tumour. Later, Shoaib added that there is another problem as well. The actress has a stone in her gallbladder and due to this, Dipika used to have pain in her stomach. 'I went for treatment of stone and the test revealed that I had a tumour. Then it turned out to be cancer, but it is better that it was detected on time,' she concluded.

