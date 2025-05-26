Amitabh Bachchan's Sholay co-star, who had a paralysis attack on set, still insisted that 'work must go on' Actresses like Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini were seen in Sholay. But, do you know about that actress from the same blockbuster film, who got married at the age of 12?

Despite big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini, the Bollywood blockbuster Sholay will always be iconic for its storyline. But several such forces and others like Saleem-Javed and Ramesh Sippy coming together for a film like this will always be legendary. But, do you know that there was a supporting actress in the film who got married at the age of 12? She even continued to work despite having a paralysis attack on set. Yes! We are talking about Leela Mishra.

She got married at the age of 12

Leela Mishra was only 12 years old when she got married. After marriage, she became a mother when she was 17 years old. She had two children. Her last film was 'Daata' in which actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Prem Chopra and Padmini Kolhapure were in the lead roles. During the shooting of this film, Leela Mishra suffered paralysis. She suddenly fainted on the set. There was chaos on the set due to her health. On one hand, everyone was thinking that she should be taken to the hospital as soon as possible, on the other hand, Leela Mishra herself was worried about how the shooting would be completed.

Leela Mishra's dedication towards work

According to Sai Paranjape, Leela Mishra was not worried about her condition at all, she was worried about completing the film. After being paralysed, she had told the camera crew to film her from the side, which was not affected by paralysis and then she returned to Mumbai only after the shooting was over and she died shortly after.

She avoided romantic scenes

During Leela Mishra's career, one thing was quite famous about her and that was that she did not agree to do romantic scenes with any actor. Even while playing the role of an actor's wife, she did not like to touch the male actor. This was the reason why she was mostly offered the roles of aunt, mother or grandmother. It is said that when she reached the set of the film for the first time, she still had a pallu on her head.

Leela Mishra started playing the role of an elderly woman from a young age

She started playing the role of an elderly woman from a young age. From Hema Malini's Basanti's aunt to playing the role of a mother in so many films, Leela Mishra played the role of a mother in so many films. Even at the age of seventy, she continued to work with the same passion. It is said that she was offered the role of the lead actress in 'Honhaar', but she said no to this role due to the romantic scenes.

