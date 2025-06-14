Dipika Kakar discharged from hospital after 11 days following liver cancer surgery, shares health update TV actress Dipika Kakar is now home after spending 11 days at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital for her liver cancer treatment. On Friday, she took to her Instagram profile to share her health update. Check the post here.

New Delhi:

Television actress Dipika Kakar, who was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer last month, has been discharged from Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital after 11 days of treatment. Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, June 13, 2025, the 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress shared a heartfelt note along with her first pictures from the hospital.

In her post, Dipika wrote, "11 Days of being here and now home…Free from the tumour…but this is one part of the treatment done… remaining will follow in the coming time… and mujhe yakeen hai I will sail through that too as i said before." The 38-year-old actress also expressed gratitude to the hospital staff for their care during her 11-day stay. She wrote, "Ye 11 din mushkil the but because of the amazing ppl we had around…things went smooth…there was suffering but it was all handled with a lot of warmth by everyone at the #kokilabenhospital."

She further added. "To start with Dr Somnath Chatopadhyay & his team Dr Kanchan, Dr Neha, Dr Sanket, Dr Manek & Dr Kavita.. not only are they exceptional Doctors but even great human beings! achi treatment… jab itne pyaar aur empathy ke saath ki jaaye to patient ki recovery fast bhi ho jaati hai and bahut himmat milti hai…Also all the sisters, staff who attented to me Dr Sharmeela( anaesthetist) , Dr Bushra (ICU Dr), Sister Akshara , Nupur, Pragati & Shasheeka( ICU sisters) , Sister Anupama, Ashna & Sister Jijin (ward sisters), and all the Female Helping Staff I will be grateful to u all for life… its because of your love & care that I am able to recover and get back home…"

Dipika also revealed that the tumour was successfully removed. However, she mentioned that her treatment is still ongoing, and further medical care will be needed for a complete recovery.

Concluding her post, Dipika thanked her fans for their persistent love and support. "And my biggest strength has been the love , prayers & blessings that u all have showered on me….Dil Se thank u…bahut himmat mili aap sabka pyaar dekhke Aage bhi yahi pray kijiyega ki my treatment further goes smoothly & i get the strength to go thru that as well…Lots Of Love to all…", reads the post.

