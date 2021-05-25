Image Source : INSTA/PALAKTIWARI_OFFICIAL,FILEIMAGE Did Palak delete her Insta handle after mother Shweta Tiwari's spat with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli?

TV actress Shweta Tiwari is these days grabbing eyeballs for her ugly spat with husband Abhinav Kohli over their son Reyansh. The two of them have been sharing their sides of the story on social media. Well now, it seems that the actress's daughter has finally decided to take an action and in the wake of the same has deleted her Instagram handle. Palak Tiwari was counted amongst one of the most active and followed celebs on the photo-sharing application. But it seems owing to the ugly scenario taking place in her family, she decided to either temporarily deactivate or delete her account. This has left her fans worried and everyone is asking about how she is coping up with the tough situation.

It was noticed that Palak's mother Shweta is following a private handle with the username 'palaktt' and handle name PT-- which happens to be the initial of Palak Tiwari. It is however not confirmed whether the account is of Palak or why her public profile was deactivated or deleted.

Meanwhile, soon after Shweta flew to Cape Town for the shooting of her reality show, her husband accused of abandoning their son Reyansh back in India. Even though the actress claimed that he is with her family, he denied and said that she is lying. Shweta even shared shocking CCTV footage of Abhinav attacking Shweta and snatching away Reyansh from her arms. Later, Abhinav informed everyone that he has moved to Bombay High Court for the same.

For those unversed, Shweta is these days shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty. She has been actively sharing updates for her fans on her personal Instagram handle. Have a look at some of her posts here:

Coming back to Palak, the much-awaited announcement of her debut film released sometime back. She will be entering the world of cinema through Vivek Oberoi's home production, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter which will co-star the actor himself.

