Did Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra officially accept his relationship with Chum Darang?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Seems like Karan Veer Mehra's relationship with Chum Darang is official now

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra and contestant Chum Darang are in the limelight on social media even after the show is over. During the show, the closeness between the two grew. Fans had a question in their minds about whether they would be seen together even after coming out of the show. Recently, both were seen together at a party with Farah Khan. Karan shared some pictures of this party with fans on Instagram story. On looking closely at one picture, it seemed that he has officially accepted his and Chum Darang's relationship.

Shadow photo is a move!

The photo shared by Karan Veer Mehra on his Instagram story shows a shadow photo of him and Chum Darang with a romantic song playing in the background. Along with this photo, the hashtag 'Chumveer' is also made with it and a heart emoji is made with it. During the show, Karan and Chum Darang's fans gave them a loving name, Chumveer. Social media users believe that the TV actor has made his relationship official with Chum, with this photo.

This is not the first time that Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra have been seen together after Bigg Boss 18. He was seen together a few days ago as well. His fans were very happy to see Karan and Chum Darang together. Moreover, the Bigg Boss 18 couple were seen going strong throughout the season. With Karan winning Salman Khan's reality show, the season became even more special for the couple.

On the work front

Recently, Karan was asked what he'll do after winning Bigg Boss 18 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor was quick to reply that he was waiting for Laughter Chef's producers calls now. The actor is likely to be a part of the show after showing open interest.

Also Read: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi OTT release announced