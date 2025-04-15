Dayaben to return on Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Modi confirms Asit Kumar Modi has given a big update on Dayaben's return in 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. He said that an actress has been shortlisted for the character of Dayaben, one of whom will replace Disha Vakani in the show.

New Delhi:

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for a long time regarding the new Dayaben. Disha Vakani was playing the character of Dayaben in the popular sitcom, but she left the show a few years ago. Since then, the audience has been waiting for Dayaben's return to the show. Meanwhile, a new update has come out regarding this popular character of Taarak Mehta. The character of Dayaben will soon return to the show. The show's producer Asit Modi has shortlisted some actresses for this character. The confirmation has come as good as well as sad news for the fans.

The show's producer Asit Kumar Modi gave information about Dayaben in the show and said that the whole team is busy bringing back this iconic character in the show. He also revealed that Disha Vakani is not returning to the show, but some other actress will replace her.

Asit Modi reacted to the return of Dayaben's character in the show in a conversation with Indian Express. Talking about this, he said, 'Dayaben will definitely return to the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. We will definitely bring back the character of Daya Bhabhi. People say that they have not enjoyed the show since Daya Bhabhi left the show. I completely agree with this. Our entire team is trying to bring back the character of Daya Bhabhi in the show as soon as possible.'

Asit Modi further said, 'I have shortlisted some actresses for the role of Dayaben and you all will also meet them soon. It has been five years since Disha Vakani left the show and we still miss her. She cared a lot about her fellow actors and crew members. Our goal is to find someone like Disha Vakani.'

When will Dayaben return?

Disha Vakani was playing the character of Dayaben on the show, but for the last several years she has been away from the screen and is giving all her time to her family. But, Disha Vakani's fans are still eager to see her in the role of Dayaben on screen. On the other hand, it is becoming difficult for Disha Vakani to return to the screen amidst the responsibilities of family and children. There was a discussion for a long time that Disha will return to the screen soon.

