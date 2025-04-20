'Daya, darwaza khol do!': Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman returns, Parth Samthaan drops BTS peek Parth Samthaan shared an update regarding the return of Shivaji Satam in the hit television series CID on his Instagram. Read further to know the details.

The second instalment of one of the longest-running TV series, CID, has been making headlines, and now a major twist has captured everyone’s attention. Earlier, reports suggested that Shivaji Satam, who famously played the role of ACP Pradyuman, had exited the show after his character was declared dead and the role of ACP Pradyuman went to Parth Samthaan. However, in a surprising turn of events, it’s now being reported that Shivaji Satam is returning to the show!

Will Shivaji Satam return in CID 2?

Fans were heartbroken when they heard that ACP Pradyuman’s character, played by Shivaji Satam, would be killed off. But now, a video clip confirming this update has also surfaced online. Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan fame actor Parth Samthaan himself shared the video on his Instagram story, where he is seen reuniting with ACP Pradyuman. In an Instagram story, he wrote, 'Shooting with ACP Pradyuman aka @shivaji_satam was a delight and full of entertainment, gem of a guy,' along with a red heart and smiley emojis.

Check the screengrab of the Instagram story below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Parth Samthaan's Instagram story

With this nostalgic return, the fans of crime-drama CID can look forward to seeing ACP Pradyuman back in the show.

Parth Samthaan faces backlash

Earlier, fans of the hit crime drama CID expressed their disappointment when the news of Shivaji Satam's character ACP Pradyuman exiting the hit show surfaced online. Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan comes under the radar after several reports said that he would be the new ACP Pradyuman and replace Shivaji Satam's character in the second instalment of CID. After the announcement, fans did not take this news well and criticised Parth for the new role.

