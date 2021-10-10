Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dance Deewane 3 Winners: Piyush Gurbhele-Rupesh Soni take trophy and Rs 40 lakh prize money

The grand finale of Dance Deewane Season 3 took place on Sunday. Judged by Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande came to an end with Piyush Gurbhele and Rupesh Soni lifting the trophy as winners along with a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh. The duo won the hearts of the audience and the judges alike. Throughout the season they performed some nerve wrenching acts. Their versatility raised the bar of the competition.

The makers took to Instagram and shared the picture of the winners with the trophy.

The show was filled with some delightful performances by the judges. Mithun Chakraborty who graced the show as a special guest joined Madhuri Dixit for a dance performance and relived the old days and danced on their film Prem Pratigya's song "Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna". Tushar also danced with Somansh Dangwal and Sohail Khan. Even judge Dharmesh grooved to hit numbers with Gunjan Sinha and Piyush Gurbhele. Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan also joined the grand finale virtually.

Also read: Super Dancer 4: Florina Gogoi announced winner of Shilpa Shetty's show, calls it 'best day of her life'

The top contestants were Sohail Khan-Vishal Sonkar, Gunjan Sinha-Sagar Bora, Aman Kumar Raj-Yogesh Sharma, Somansh Dangwal-Akash Thapa, Piyush Gurbhele-Rupesh Soni and Soochana Chorrge-Vaishnavi Patil.