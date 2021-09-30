Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Court grants Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli permission to meet son Reyaansh, he reacts

Shweta Tiwari and her husband Abhinav Kohli have been fighting a legal battle for the custody of their child Reyaansh. Now, the actor has got a huge relief from the Bombay High Court in the custody case. Abhinav has been granted permission to speak and meet Reyaansh. He is allowed to speak to his son for 30 minutes on weekdays through video conference and can visit Reyaansh on weekends for two hours. For the unversed, Abhinav and Shweta tied the knot on July 13, 2013, and their son was born in 2016.

In December 2020, Abhinav had filed a petition against Shweta Tiwari in which he alleged her of keeping their son away from him. In the petition, Abhinav sought custody of his son and mentioned that at least he should be allowed to meet him.

Now, the court has also informed both Shweta and Abhinav that they can fight for their son's custody in the Family Court. Reportedly, the court in its order said, "We hope and trust that the petitioner and respondent No.2, who claim to be adept at playing characters, in reel life, act in the best interest of Master R, in real life."

Reacting to this, Abhinav told ETimes, "Yes, the news is true. It is a huge relief for me. I have been fighting a tough and long battle. I haven't met my son for 11 months now, I will finally meet him. I can't express my happiness in words. This is just the beginning and there's a long way to go."

"I would like to thank Honourable Justice Shri S S Shinde and Honourable Justice Shri N.J. Jamadar for granting me access. I wish I could meet him daily, I am getting greedy as a father, I know but I will struggle for it also. This is not a victory for me, it is my son Reyaansh victory. He has won between Shweta and my fight. Reyaansh will get to meet his father," he added.

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari got separated from her second husband Abhinav Kohli in 2019. The duo is often seen blaming each other for their failed marriage. Earlier, Abhinav frequently took to social media to share videos, alleging that Shweta was keeping him away from their son Reyaansh.

