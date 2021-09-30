Riteish Deshmukh takes a stand for wife Genelia D’Souza after troll calls her 'vulgar aunty' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Riteish Deshmukh takes a stand for wife Genelia D’Souza after troll calls her 'vulgar aunty'

Bollywood's cutest couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are the latest guest on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Pinch season 2. In a video by makers, Arbaaz made the couple read some of the comments, criticism and trolls about them on social media. As per the show's concept, celebs have answer mean comments and tweets about them made by netizens. Riteish and Genelia tacked it well with hilarious responses. One such nasty comment called the actress a 'vulgar aunty' whose overacting would embarrass even her children.

While Genelia said that the person behind this comment probably had a bad day at home and hoped he was 'well', Riteish wanted to know his username. The comment read, "Besharam, cheap, vulgar aunty always overacting. Doesn’t suit your age and face especially when you’re married and got two kids dadi amma. Even kids will be shocked and embarrassed with all your overacting. They’ll be like, 'Even we don’t act anything like this'."

In a quirky reply, Genelia said, "I don’t think he is having a good day at home. I think he is very frustrated, bechara. I mean, I don’t know. I hope you’re well, bhaisaab. I hope you’re really okay at home." Arbaaz then revealed the username--'universe yoga', to this, Rtieish said, "You know, you need to do that." He then demonstrated breathing exercises including, 'Kapalbhati, breathing. And after that, Shavasana.'

Arbaaz, Riteish and Genelia also discussed about couple's IIFA Awards 2019 video, in which Genelia can be seen frowning as Riteish greets Preity Zinta. Talking about the incident, Genelia said "The actual story is that after a long time, I was attending an award function. I was all dressed up and wore high heels, thinking that I would be okay but we were meeting so many people, we were having conversations, and my feet were killing me. So Preity and Ritesh were having a conversation and unfortunately, the cameraman captured my reaction."

Watch the Video:

Also Read: TKSS: Kiku Sharda takes a dig at Krushna Abhishek-Govinda feud, says 'Raja Babu aaj kal inhe nahi dekhte'