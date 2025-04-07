CID 2: Who's responsible for ACP Pradyuman's death? Know about the upcoming 7 twists in the show ACP Pradyuman was killed in CID 2 and a new ACP is being introduced on one of the most talked about shows. Read further to know what to expect from Shivaji Satam's TV show.

An explosive episode was released for CID 2 on April 5 and 6. Viewers were shocked to see the CID bureau being blown up in the fire, resulting in the tragic death of ACP Pradyuman. Fans were disappointed to hear the news of Shivaji Satam's departure from the show and want him to return soon. Several social media users said that this is also the end of CID because the show is incomplete without ACP Pradyuman. Let's end this restlessness now and tell you about the new twists on one of the most talked about TV shows, CID 2.

Now the story will move forward like this

From April 12, the makers of the show will show a new beginning. Two new female policemen will join the CID team, who will bring new perspectives and energy. From April 13, it will be shown that ACP Ayushmann will take charge of the CID team. Parth Samthaan is going to be seen in this character. Questions will be raised about his true loyalty. He will be accused of whether he is secretly working with Barboza. The old guard is wary of his intentions, which will increase tension and conflict. Abhijeet and Daya will be seen trying to investigate many aspects through graffiti.

Dark secrets will be revealing

Dark secrets will be revealed on CID in the episode premiering on April 19. The flashback will reveal ACP Ayushmann's disturbing past, which will reveal that he was following ACP Pradyuman and keeping an eye on his movements. Also, ACP Ayushmann will be seen in the video with the graffiti sent by Barboza. The confrontation will happen on April 20. The story will continue in flashback only ACP Pradyuman will catch ACP Ayushmann following him. There will be a huge confrontation between them. The motive for doing so and the drama will be revealed.

A silent episode will be released

On April 26, the focus will be on the gathering of the jewel thief. We will also get to know who is working for ACP Pradyuman. The silent episode will be released on April 27. A unique, dialogue-less episode that relies on action, suspense and drama, which will take the drama forward.

