ACP Pradyuman's Death: MTV actor opens up about replacing Shivaji Satam in CID 2 In CID 2, ACP Pradyuman will be murdered and Parth Samthaan will solve his murder mystery as the new ACP. The suspense still remains whether Shivaji Satam's track has ended or not.

Actor Parth Samthaan, last seen in Kasauti Zindagi Ki season 2, is all set to make his television comeback with CID 2. The actor has replaced Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman in the popular crime show after the character was killed off in a recent episode by Netra gang leader Barbosa (Tigmanshu Dhulia). Parth will join Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava) and Daya (Dayanand Shetty) as ACP Aayushman.

This actor has replaced Shivaji

For the unversed, ACP Pradyuman was killed by Barbosa in Saturday's (April 5) episode, leaving CID 2 fans disappointed. With the tragic death of ACP Praduman, the CID officers are devastated. But the fight against crime must go on. Parth Samthaan, who has now taken over the iconic role, opened up about his character. Calling CID and the show 'iconic', the actor said, 'I have seen this show since childhood. I have even played this show several times. This is an iconic show which has been running for many years on Indian television.'

Parth Samthaan on Playing ACP Ayushmann in ‘CID 2’

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actor further said that when he discussed it with his family, they thought he was joking. 'When I told them seriously that I was raising them like this, they were very proud. It is indeed a huge responsibility to fill such humble shoes of ACP Predyuman because I am replacing him as ACP Ayushman. It is a new character, a new story, with new thrills and mysteries. We will take this story forward,' Parth added.

Parth has done several TV shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, Kasauti Zindagi Ki season 2 and Best Friends Forever. He was also seen in the OTT seasons of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

ACP Predyuman's death

Actor and filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia returned to CID as Netra gang boss K Barbosa, killing ACP Predyuman in an explosion in the latest episode of the show. However, it is unclear if the iconic character of Shivaji Satam will ever return.

Also Read: Who is Indian Idol 15 winner Manasi Ghosh? Here's everything you need to know about her