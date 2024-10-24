CID 2 announced: Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Daya Shetty to return after 6 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM CID 2 announced with Shivaji Satam, Aditya and Daya

Whenever there will be talks about famous and iconic television shows, the name of director B.P. Singh's spy show CID will definitely be included in it. For about 20 years, this serial entertained every person in every household in India. This show not only entertained audiences for years by also became a cult Indian show among changing TV trends. When the show ended social media was flooded with 'End of an era' posts and seems like the fans made the makers do the unthinkable. There's good news for the fans of this show. The makers have announced the new series of CID on Thursday. Yes! your favourite show is returning to TV after 6 years.

CID is returning

CID started in the year 1998 on Sony TV. Till 2018, this show entertained the audience non-stop. The show became a cult serial over the years. People still talk about its cast like ACP Pradyuman and Daya. Now these mentions are going to increase again, because after a gap of 6 years, CID is going to return to Sony TV.

On Thursday, Sony TV shared the first video of the new season of CID on its official Instagram handle. In which you get to see a glimpse of SP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam), Inspector Daya (Dayanand Shetty) and Senior Inspector Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava). Along with this short promo video, it has also been informed that the first promo video of the next series of CID will be launched on Sony TV on October 26. "Mark your calendar, a blockbuster promo video will be dropped on October 26," read the caption. After this announcement, the excitement of the fans has increased a lot.

CID is a cult show

Just as Ramanand Sagar's mythological show Ramayana and BR Chopra's Mahabharata are considered cult serials of the small screen, CID also has that status on the same basis. In every episode, the CID team solves the suspense of an interesting case, which the fans love to watch. It is expected that more suspense will be seen in this spy thriller TV show in CID 2.

