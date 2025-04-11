CID 2 ACP Pradyuman Shivaji Satam not dead? Reports claim the actor set to make grand re-entry According to a reports, the makers of CID 2 are planning a dramatic return for Shivaji Satam’s character ACP Pradyuman. The makers have already started to work on the re-entry sequence of ACP Pradyuman. Read on to know more.

Shivaji Satam, beloved as ACP Pradyuman, left fans heartbroken with his character’s apparent death in CID 2. His exit sparked disappointment among the show's fans, many of whom couldn’t imagine the iconic show without one of its most legendary characters. But there's good news; ACP Pradyuman is not gone.

According to a report by TellyChakkar, the makers of CID 2 are planning a dramatic return for Shivaji Satam’s character. The decision comes in response to overwhelming public demand, with fans voicing their desire to see the veteran actor back in action.

An explosive episode was released for CID 2 on April 5 and 6. Viewers were shocked to see the CID bureau being blown up in the fire, resulting in the tragic death of ACP Pradyuman. Fans were disappointed to hear the news of Shivaji Satam's departure from the show and want him to return soon. Several social media users said that this is also the end of CID because the show is incomplete without ACP Pradyuman.

The makers have already started to work on the re-entry sequence of ACP Pradyuman. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Parth Samthaan, who is now the ACP in CID 2, said, "But the makers asked me to reconsider. I was also hesitant due to the show's long-standing cast and the fact that they'd have to address me as 'sir' on screen. It felt a bit unusual and awkward."

He further said, "I was waiting for the right opportunity to make my comeback on TV. I was offered a few scripts, but they were all similar, romantic roles. When this show was offered to me, I decided to take on the challenge."

