Choti Sarrdaarni actress Anita Raaj reveals reason why there were visitors at her house amid COVID-19 lockdown

Due to the current widespread of the novel coronavirus, a nationwide lockdown has imposed and people are being asked to stay at home and practice social distancing. But the latest reports suggest that Television actress Anita Raaj who has been a part of daily soaps like Choti Sarrdaarni and 24 invited friends at her home for a party and broke the law, the complaint of which was made by her neighbours. A report in MidDay states that the police received information from the residents of a Bandra society claiming that she and her doctor husband were entertaining guests at home. However, Anita refuted the claims and revealed what exactly happened.

Talking about the scenario, Anita told the portal, "Since my husband is a doctor, one of his friends had come home for a medical emergency. His wife came with him for assistance. My husband couldn’t refuse him on humanitarian grounds. After checking the situation, the cops apologised for the false complaint that was lodged with them and left immediately. I won’t behave irrationally by hosting a party in the current scenario."

The report in the portal further stated that after the police left the building, the couple confronted the security guard to know who filed their complaint to the police.

Talking about Anita, she is one of the well-known names of Bollywood of 1980s and has worked in films like Prem Geet (1981) and Naukar Biwi Ka (1983). The shooting of her ongoing show has been put on a halt due to the deadly pandemic.

