Choreographer Punit Pathak gets married to Nidhi Moony Singh. Check inside photos, videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DANDYGROOM Choreographer Punit Pathak gets married to Nidhi Moony Singh

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 winner and choreographer-dancer Punit J Pathak has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh. His wedding ceremony was attended by many celebrities including comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. Photos and videos of their wedding are going viral on social media. Bharti Singh shared videos of her congratulating Punit and Nidhi for their wedding and also danced her heart out.

On the wedding day, Punit wore a light pink sherwani while Nidhi looked very beautiful in a pink lehenga. The duo complimented each other and looked like a match made in heaven. Check out inside photos and videos from the ceremony-

On a related note, Bollywood choreographer and director Remo D'Souza, who was expected to attend the wedding, was hospitalized after he suffered a heart attack on Friday afternoon. He has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. Remo D'Souza is currently admitted to the ICU.