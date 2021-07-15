Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHHAVI MITTAL Chhavi Mittal shuts down troll with strong message: Stop body-shaming women

Popular actress Chhavi Mittal didn't mince any words and gave a befitting reply when a user tried to body-shame her over her slim figure. Chhavi took to her Instagram account and posted a screenshot of a user who commented on one of her posts mentioning her hands look like that of a skeleton.

Chhavi Mittal was trolled on YouTube for some of her recent videos and the actress made sure to give it back to people who tried to body shame her. A social media user wrote in the comments, "Plz don't mind you look skinny. Look at your hands looking like skeleton. So much dieting, I am a doctor by profession I have 2 daughters. I am also fitness freak but please never recommend your diet to anyone."

In a long note alongside the screenshot, Chhavi wrote, "I was quietly going through the comments on my recent videos and there were some nice ones, some not so nice, and some which offered really constructive criticism. Thank you for that! And then there was this sitting there staring me in the face."

"Well, dear 'Ab Bas (enough is enough)', I just want to say, ab bas. Let's stop women body shaming women. My hands do a lot for my kids and my community. They may look their age (which is 40) or may look more. But one thing they always do is make me look and feel amazing. Also, calling someone 'skinny' is as disrespectful as calling them fat. Dear mothers , have you ever been body shamed?" she further wrote.

She also shared a separate note on Instagram Stories which read , "Body shaming needs to stop. We need to stop looking at people on the outside and start seeing them from the inside. For the record , these comments don't bother me in the least , but it doesn't mean i should stay quiet , coz they might affect somebody else a lot."

Chhavi founded 'Shitty Ideas Trending' (SIT) in 2015 with her husband Mohit Hussein of 16 years now. SIT is a popular YouTube channel which focusses on the content based mostly on funny real-life situations of a husband-wife relationship.