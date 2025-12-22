Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner: Who is Kalyan Padala, the youngest commoner to lift the trophy Kalyan Padala won Bigg Boss Telugu 9, becoming the youngest and first commoner champion. From Indian Army roots to reality TV glory, his journey struck a chord.

Kalyan Padala lifted the trophy of Nagarjuna-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 9 on Sunday and took home a cash prize of Rs 35 lakh, along with a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Victorious SUV and an additional Rs 5 lakh from a sponsor.

Notably, he is also the youngest contestant and the first commoner to win the reality TV show Bigg Boss. The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu was based on the theme of Commoners vs Celebrities. Kalyan was one of the strongest contestants of the season, as his strategic gameplay was praised by viewers.

Who is Kalyan Padala?

For the unversed, Kalyan Padala hails from a middle-class family in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. After completing his studies, he joined the Indian Army before trying his luck in acting. He gained recognition through Bigg Boss Agnipariksha, the digital spin-off of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, which was hosted by Sreemukhi.

Kalyan Padala’s emotional winning moment on finale night

Kalyan Padala became emotional after winning Bigg Boss Telugu 9. In his winning speech, he thanked his fans and fellow housemates and was joined on stage by his parents. In order to win, Kalyan beats actress Thanuja Puttaswamy, Demon Pavan, Emmanuel and Sanjjanaa Galrani. The grand finale episode of the reality TV show was broadcast on December 21, 2025, on JioHotstar and Star Maa.

Kalyan Padala’s social media following and fan base

Kalyan Padala enjoys a following of 496K followers on Instagram under the name of Soldier Pavan Kalyan. Bigg Boss 9 Telugu winner Kalyan Padala often shares glimpses of his personal and professional life on his social media account, keeping his fans updated.

