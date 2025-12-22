Bigg Boss 9 Telugu winner: Kalyan Padala lifts trophy, Thanuja Puttaswamy becomes first runner-up Kalyan Padala emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 9 Telugu taking home Rs 35 lakh after defeating finalists actress Thanuja Puttaswamy in the grand finale.

The exciting journey of the hit reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 came to an end with Kalyan Padala lifting the BB 9 Telugu trophy on December 21, 2025. The grand finale night of the show, hosted by South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, was held on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Kalyan Padala beat Thanuja Puttaswamy, Demon Pavan, Emmanuel, and Sanjjanaa Galrani to emerge as the winner of this season. The grand finale episode of BB Telugu season 9 was aired on JioHotstar and Star Maa.

Kalyan Padala wins Bigg Boss Telugu season 9

It is worth noting that Kalyan Padala became the youngest winner of Bigg Boss. After receiving the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu trophy, Kalyan gave a heartfelt speech and thanked his fellow contestants.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu winning amount and prize

Along with the BB 9 Telugu trophy, Kalyan took home a cash prize of Rs 35 lakh, a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Victorious SUV, and an additional Rs 5 lakh from a sponsor.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu grand finale: Nagarjuna brings a twist with the briefcase task

In an exciting twist, host Nagarjuna introduced the briefcase task. He gave the finalists a chance to walk away from the competition with cash by sending actor Ravi Teja into the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house with a golden briefcase.

Ravi Teja first offered the finalists a cash amount of Rs 7.5 lakh, followed by Rs 10 lakh, but the housemates rejected both offers. He then asked them to discuss the decision with their parents. Later, when the cash prize was increased to Rs 15 lakh, Demon Pavan accepted the offer and exited the house, making Kalyan Padala and Thanuja Puttaswamy the top two finalists.

As Pavan walked out with the money, host Nagarjuna clarified that the final cash prize for the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner would be reduced from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 35 lakh.

