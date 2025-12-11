MasterChef India 2026: Season 9 launch date, judges, theme and where to watch MasterChef India returns on January 5, 2026 with its OG judging trio and a new theme, ‘Pride of India,’ celebrating the country’s flavours, heritage and culinary identity.

One of the most loved reality shows in India, MasterChef India is set to return to television on January 5, 2026, bringing back one of its most celebrated judging panels and a fresh theme aimed at celebrating the nation’s culinary identity.

The long-running culinary reality show's ninth season is themed 'Pride of India,' promises to put Indian flavours, heritage and stories at the forefront of its challenges and narrative.

What the ‘Pride of India’ theme means

After months of anticipation from food lovers and television audiences, the makers are presenting the new season with a renewed purpose, honouring India’s rich food traditions and spotlighting the chefs and home cooks who carry those flavours forward. The tagline 'Desh Front Foot Par Chal Raha Hai' loosely translated to 'the nation is moving forward with confidence', reflects the season’s intention to elevate Indian cuisine as a source of national pride.

OG judges Vikas, Ranveer and Kunal reunite

A major highlight of the upcoming season is the reunion of the show’s most familiar faces. Renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur will return as judges, a trio that many fans regard as the show’s backbone. Khanna and Brar have been recurring figures in the MasterChef India universe, guiding contestants with expertise and firm but fair criticism in past seasons. Kapur’s comeback, as part of the original judging legacy, has reignited excitement within the culinary community and among long-time viewers.

Where and how to watch MasterChef India 2026

After the super success of the first season of Celebrity MasterChef, the makers are coming back with a bang. The new seasons will once again follow the audition route, as it'll feature new, fresh and unknown faces on the show. It is significant to note that Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna won Celebrity MasterChef season 1 and now the show is coming back with it's ninth season.

MasterChef India will air on Sony Entertainment Television from January 5, with episodes likely to be available for streaming on SonyLIV as well, giving viewers the flexibility to catch up on every twist and turn.

