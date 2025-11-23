Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promo: Thanuja’s emotional moment with Mudda Mandaram co-stars melts the internet Sometimes a single moment can pull you back into an entire chapter of your life. In the new Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promo, Thanuja Puttaswamy’s quiet tears say everything, such as nostalgia, love, and the comfort of old bonds returning to the spotlight.

New Delhi:

The latest promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has captured viewers' attention as contestant Thanuja Puttaswamy becomes emotional upon seeing her Mudda Mandaram co-stars enter the stage. For the unversed, the reality TV show is hosted by Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The heartwarming moment shows the Kannada actress getting teary-eyed as she sees her former cast members on the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 stage. The promo video has received widespread attention from viewers and has garnered more than 1.4 million views since it was uploaded.

Sharing the latest promo, the official YouTube channel of Star Maa wrote, "Get ready… Sunday entertainment is loading with all the fun and family love! (sic)."

Why did Thanuja Puttaswamy get emotional in the latest Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promo?

In the promo video, Thanuja Puttaswamy, also known as Thanuja Gowda, is seen getting teary-eyed when her Mudda Mandaram co-stars Haritha Thota and Pavan Sai appear as guests on the show. Watch the promo below:

On the other hand, the official Instagram handle of Thanuja Puttaswamy shared the promo video along with a long caption. The caption reads, "Sometimes, the bonds we share with family and friends speak louder than any words. They carry emotions, strength, and unbreakable support. Seeing her smile now shows everything she has become—strong, graceful, and full of heart. Her father’s wish for her to win the trophy isn’t just a dream… it’s a blessing of confidence and pride. And with the love surrounding her, she will lift that trophy, not just for herself, but for everyone who believes in her (sic)."

Where can you watch Bigg Boss Telugu 9 episodes?

Viewers can watch the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 from Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM on the Star Maa channel, with 24/7 streaming available on the JioHotstar platform.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Full contestants list, host and theme