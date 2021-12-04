Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Kamal Haasan returns to take over as host after recovering from COVID 19

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Kamal Haasan

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who returned from hospital on Saturday after recovering from Covid, took over as anchor of the reality show 'Bigg Boss Tamil 5' from actress Ramya Krishnan who had stepped in for him for a week. Confirming his return, the makers of the reality show released their first promo showing Kamal Haasan hosting the event.

In the promo, Kamal said, "I, who have recovered only because of your love, am back with you all again today. This season, from what I have observed from the outside, I think people are playing as individuals. Each one has their own plans and strategy." "Let's watch the outcomes of their strategies tonight," the star said, much to the delight of the fans who were sorely missing him in action.

In a statement in Tamil, which he posted on his social media accounts soon after returning from the hospital, the actor thanked the team of doctors led by Dr J.S.N. Moorthy, for treating him like a brother.

Kamal, who had been undergoing treatment for Covid-19, also thanked the nursing staff of the hospital and his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. "My heartfelt thanks go to my brother, Mahendran, and my team members who, skipping food and sleep, looked after me," he said.

Soon after news broke out that Kamal had tested positive for Covid, there was widespread speculation on social media as to who would host the show in the actor's absence. Rumour mills suggested that actress Shruthi Haasan had been approached by the makers of the show to host the weekend episodes in Kamal Haasan's absence. There were also rumours that Ramya Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi had been approached for the same purpose.

The speculation came to an end when Ramya Krishnan was announced as the interim host. Ramya Krishnan had to step in to anchor the show in Kamal's place for a week, after Kamal Haasan tested positive for Covid-19. The actor isolated himself and underwent treatment at the Sri Ramachandar Medical Centre in Porur from where he was discharged on Saturday.