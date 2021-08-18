Bigg Boss OTT: Twitter slams Akshara Singh for calling Shamita Shetty 'maasi' after their ugly fight

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FANSCLUBDISHA Bigg Boss OTT: Twitter slams Akshara Singh after her ugly fight with Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss OTT house is getting crazier by the day. From fighting and hurling abuses on each other over petty issues to accusing each other to plotting against them, the housemates have reached the highest peak of drama. After host Karan Johar advised them to 'do something' on Sunday Ka Vaar, the contestants have started fighting over anything in sight. Actress Shamita Shetty and Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh got involved in an ugly fight recently when the latter asked for salt.

As Shamita and her connection Raqesh Bapat became the BossMan and BossLady aka Captains of the house, Akshara asked her if she knew where the salt is kept since she was on cooking duty. Shamita got irritated and replied rudely which led to a big fight between the two. On one hand, Shamita later told Raqesh that Akshara tries to play the sympathy card every time by saying she doesn't understand English and is from the Bhojpuri industry. On the other hand, Akshara again age shamed Shamita by calling her 'maasi.' She tells Moose, Nishant and Pratik that Shamita is her mother's age so she is 'maasi.'

While fans believed that Shamita was wrong in the fight, fans also slammed Akshara Singh for age-shaming the Mohabbatein actress again and again. One Twitter user said, "Age shaming is as bad as is body-shaming. Continuously Akshara, Prateek, Nishant, moose commenting on her Age. #ShamitaShetty at 42 has maintained herself & looks way younger... Totally against this. Not excepted from you at least #AksharaSingh. Disappointing."

Kashmera Shah also tweeted, "Shame on you all for age shaming our girls. How dare you? I have got an instant dislike for these four now and I stand by @ShamitaShetty and anyone that goes through this age slamming. You are lucky I am not inside to break your face housemates."

Meanwhile, during a Bigg Boss panchayat task, Ridhima Pandit and Pratik Sehajpal got into a heated argument. Furious Ridhima lost her cool and was seen taking potshots at Pratik. Shamita and Divya, on the other hand, were seen pacifying the actress after her shocking outburst. After their fight, Pratik's connection Akshara was also seen calming him down. Later, Riddhima apologised for her outburst and made things better with Pratik.

The fights are getting heated up day by day in Bigg Boss. Urfi was the first contestant to eliminate from the show. This week, considering the bad behaviour of the housemates, Bigg Boss has nominated everyone for elimination.