Saturday, September 04, 2021
     
  Bigg Boss OTT September 4 UPDATES: No Boss Man and Boss Lady for this week

Contenders, Akshara Singh – Millind Gaba, Nishant- Moose and Pratik Sehajpal – Neha Bhasin have to collect steps to build a ladder. With every step, a letter will arrive for one of the housemates who didn’t get a chance to read their letters last time.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2021 19:51 IST
Image Source : VOOT

The new day brings another exciting task for the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT house and another chance to become the Boss Man and Boss Lady. Contenders, Akshara Singh – Millind Gaba, Nishant- Moose and Pratik Sehajpal – Neha Bhasin have to collect steps to build a ladder. With every step, a letter will arrive for one of the housemates who didn’t get a chance to read their letters last time.  Whoever gets the step first will decide if they want to give the letter or use the step to complete the ladder. Will the housemates fight for the letter or to become the new Boss Man and Boss Lady?

Check out Bigg Boss OTT September 4 LIVE updates here-

 

  Sep 04, 2021 7:44 PM (IST)

    In the Final Round, Nishant gets the letter and he gives it to Shamita! With this, it's a tie now in the game. As the result, the task got 'Radh' aka cancelled. Shamita breaks down as she reads her mother's letter.

    There be no Boss Lady and Boss Man this week.

  Sep 04, 2021 7:34 PM (IST)

    Millind Gaba's letter is here. Pratik and Nishant handed over the letter to Gaba who gets happy to read it. Next comes Pratik's letter who decides to discard it.

  Sep 04, 2021 7:26 PM (IST)

    Millind Gaba is playing so well. He managed to get yet another step with a letter. And this time, the letter was for Neha! He, without even thinking twice, handed over the letter to Neha. Divya and Akshara supported his decision.

    Neha Bhasin gets her letter

    Image Source : VOOT

    Neha Bhasin gets her letter

     

  Sep 04, 2021 7:23 PM (IST)

    Millind Gaba received the next step and it was Akshara's letter!. He let Akshara decide if she wants to read the letter or keep the step. The Bhojpuri actress sacrificed her letter to complete a ladder.

  Sep 04, 2021 7:20 PM (IST)

    Pratik Sehajpal managed to collect the second letter and the letter is for Nishant. Pratik decides to let Nishant read his sister's letter as well. 

  Sep 04, 2021 7:17 PM (IST)

    The first letter comes for Divya Agarwal. Millind Gaba who wins the ladder step decided to give her the letter and discard his first step. Divya got emotional after reading her mother's letter.

  Sep 04, 2021 7:11 PM (IST)

    The Task of the day has started for Boss Man and Boss Lady for this week ‘Ladder Game.’ Contenders, Akshara Singh – Millind Gaba, Nishant-Moose and Pratik – Neha have to collect steps to build a ladder. The contenders have to collect steps to complete the ladder, and with every step comes a letter to those who didn’t get a chance to read their letters last time.  Whoever gets the step first will decide if they want to give the letter or use the step to complete the ladder! Raqesh and Shamita are the Sanchalaks.  

    Will they give them the letter? or will they focus on building their ladder to become the next Boss Man and Boss Lady?

  Sep 04, 2021 7:06 PM (IST)

    Moose pacifies Nishant

    Moose tries to pacify Nishant and calls him 'bestie.' However he makes it clear that he doesn't want anything more to do with Moose than being partners in the game. On the other hand, Shamita taunts Raqesh in the kitchen that he doesn't pamper her like Pratik pampers Neha. 

  Sep 04, 2021 6:56 PM (IST)

    Contenders, Akshara Singh – Millind Gaba, Nishant- Moose and Pratik Sehajpal – Neha Bhasin are fighting to become the next Boss Man and Boss Lady. However, there's a twist. Emotions are involved as housemates will get a chance to read a letter from their house. Will the housemates fight for the letter or to become the new Boss Man and Boss Lady?

     

