Bigg Boss OTT September 4 UPDATES: No Boss Man and Boss Lady for this week

The new day brings another exciting task for the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT house and another chance to become the Boss Man and Boss Lady. Contenders, Akshara Singh – Millind Gaba, Nishant- Moose and Pratik Sehajpal – Neha Bhasin have to collect steps to build a ladder. With every step, a letter will arrive for one of the housemates who didn’t get a chance to read their letters last time. Whoever gets the step first will decide if they want to give the letter or use the step to complete the ladder. Will the housemates fight for the letter or to become the new Boss Man and Boss Lady?
Check out Bigg Boss OTT September 4 LIVE updates here-