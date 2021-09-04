Bigg Boss OTT September 4 UPDATES: No Boss Man and Boss Lady for this week

The Task of the day has started for Boss Man and Boss Lady for this week ‘Ladder Game.’ Contenders, Akshara Singh – Millind Gaba, Nishant-Moose and Pratik – Neha have to collect steps to build a ladder. The contenders have to collect steps to complete the ladder, and with every step comes a letter to those who didn’t get a chance to read their letters last time. Whoever gets the step first will decide if they want to give the letter or use the step to complete the ladder! Raqesh and Shamita are the Sanchalaks.

Will they give them the letter? or will they focus on building their ladder to become the next Boss Man and Boss Lady?